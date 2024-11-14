Assessing Abercrombie & Fitch: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $188.11, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Highlighting a 1.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $191.00.

A clear picture of Abercrombie & Fitch's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $170.00 $165.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $194.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 - Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $155.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $165.00 $193.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Abercrombie & Fitch's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.24% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

