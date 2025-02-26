Assessing Abercrombie & Fitch: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $184.0, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $139.00. This current average has increased by 1.94% from the previous average price target of $180.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $149.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $165.00 $180.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $173.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $204.00 $201.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Announces Outperform $180.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Abercrombie & Fitch's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

A Deep Dive into Abercrombie & Fitch's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

