Assertio Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 and Board Changes

The latest update is out from Assertio Therapeutics ( (ASRT) ).

In an eventful third quarter, Assertio Holdings reported net product sales of $28.7 million, with Rolvedon delivering stable sales amid pricing pressures. The company saw a gross margin increase to 74% and a reduction in SG&A expenses, while cash reserves remained steady at $88.6 million. Significant board changes included the retirement of Peter Staple and Jeffrey Vacirca, with David Stark joining as a new independent director, bringing extensive legal and acquisition experience from Teva Pharmaceuticals.

See more data about ASRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.