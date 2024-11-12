News & Insights

Assertio Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 and Board Changes

November 12, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

The latest update is out from Assertio Therapeutics ( (ASRT) ).

In an eventful third quarter, Assertio Holdings reported net product sales of $28.7 million, with Rolvedon delivering stable sales amid pricing pressures. The company saw a gross margin increase to 74% and a reduction in SG&A expenses, while cash reserves remained steady at $88.6 million. Significant board changes included the retirement of Peter Staple and Jeffrey Vacirca, with David Stark joining as a new independent director, bringing extensive legal and acquisition experience from Teva Pharmaceuticals.

