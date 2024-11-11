Assertio Therapeutics options imply 29.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Assertio Therapeutics is 1.8x normal with calls leading puts 13:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 29.1%, or 28c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.4%.
