Assertio Names O'Grady CEO

May 29, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) announced the appointment of Brendan O'Grady as chief executive officer and board member, effective May 29, 2024.

O'Grady, is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience, and previously served as CEO of the Global Formulations business at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The company also said that Heather Mason, the Interim CEO, will return to her position as an independent director.

