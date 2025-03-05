Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

Assertio Holdings will release 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, followed by a live webcast at 4:30 PM ET.

$ASRT Insider Trading Activity

$ASRT insiders have traded $ASRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATHER L MASON purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

BRENDAN P. O'GRADY (CEO) purchased 11,706 shares for an estimated $9,950

$ASRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ASRT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of theearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at



http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx



. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 3278948.





A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.







About Assertio







Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients through marketing such products for oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit



www.assertiotx.com



.







Investor Contact







Matt Kreps





Darrow Associates Investor Relations





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.