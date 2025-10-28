Assertio Holdings Appoints Director Mark Reisenauer To Succeed Brendan O'Grady As CEO

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed director Mark Reisenauer as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As part of this transition, current CEO Brendan O'Grady will be departing the Company.

Reisenauer, who joined Assertio's Board in January 2025, has more than 30 years of experience successfully commercializing and launching products in the oncology space. He previously served as President of U.S. Commercial at Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Earlier at Astellas, he built the U.S. Oncology Commercial Franchise. Before that, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Micromet, Inc. (acquired by Amgen).

Reisenauer also held senior roles at Abbott Laboratories, where he led global commercialization, licensing, and R&D strategy for oncology products and co-chaired the Oncology Therapeutic Executive Committee.

