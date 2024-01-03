News & Insights

Assertio CEO Dan Peisert Resigns, Heather Mason To Be Interim CEO

January 03, 2024

(RTTNews) - Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that Dan Peisert will step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer. Also, the Board named Heather Mason as interim CEO.

Currently, Mason serves as an independent director and Chair of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the company.

Previously, she has held several senior leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Assertio's stock is down 9.7% to $1.0294 on the Nasdaq.

