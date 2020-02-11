Assertio (ASRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed the most recent trading day at $1.35, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 17.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

ASRT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.30 million, up 18.07% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASRT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASRT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.86, so we one might conclude that ASRT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ASRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.