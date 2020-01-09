Assertio (ASRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed at $1.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 37.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.55 million, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASRT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASRT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASRT has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.62, which means ASRT is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ASRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

