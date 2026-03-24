Is Assertio (ASRT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Assertio (ASRT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Assertio is one of 924 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 110% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ASRT has returned about 54.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.5%. As we can see, Assertio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

In BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 143 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -10.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Assertio and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.