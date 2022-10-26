Assertio (ASRT) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $2.45, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Assertio is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.33 million, up 23.01% from the year-ago period.

ASRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $135.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1800% and +22.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Assertio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.45, so we one might conclude that Assertio is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.48 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.