Assertio (ASRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed at $5.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 33.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $46.87 million, up 40.63% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.27% higher. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Assertio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.04, which means Assertio is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

