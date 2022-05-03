Assertio (ASRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $2.23, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 29.03% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Assertio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Assertio is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.07 million, up 23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $131.71 million, which would represent changes of +1266.67% and +18.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Assertio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.