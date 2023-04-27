Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed at $5.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 20.64% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Assertio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.78 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $156.7 million, which would represent changes of -74.88% and +0.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Assertio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Assertio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.45, so we one might conclude that Assertio is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ASRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

