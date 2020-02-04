Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $1.05, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.30 million, up 18.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASRT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASRT has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.49 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

Meanwhile, ASRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

