Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.33 million, up 23.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $135.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +1800% and +22.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Assertio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Assertio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Assertio is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ASRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



