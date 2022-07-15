Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed the most recent trading day at $2.82, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Assertio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.62 million, up 24.65% from the year-ago period.

ASRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $130.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1433.33% and +17.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Assertio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

It is also worth noting that ASRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

