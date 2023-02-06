Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed the most recent trading day at $4.18, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.96% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.37 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Assertio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.

Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

