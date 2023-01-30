Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $4.02, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.37 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Assertio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Assertio is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.