Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $2.15, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 19.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Assertio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Assertio is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.33 million, up 23.01% from the year-ago period.

ASRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $135.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1800% and +22.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher within the past month. Assertio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Assertio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.1.

Meanwhile, ASRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.