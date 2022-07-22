Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $3.11, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Assertio is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.62 million, up 24.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $130.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +1433.33% and +17.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Assertio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that Assertio is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ASRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

