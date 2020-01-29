Assertio (ASRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Assertio (ASRT) closed at $1.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 10.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASRT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ASRT to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.55 million, up 30.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASRT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ASRT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

Investors should also note that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

