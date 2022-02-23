Assembly of miner Samarco creditors rescheduled to March 10 due to lack of quorum- statement

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Samarco creditors assembly was rescheduled to March 10 due to lack of quorum, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Most of financial creditors were present, but there was a low participation of workers and suppliers. On March 10 there will be no minimum quorum to vote Samarco's debt restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.