Assembly of miner Samarco creditors rescheduled to March 10 due to lack of quorum- statement

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
The Samarco creditors assembly was rescheduled to March 10 due to lack of quorum, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Most of financial creditors were present, but there was a low participation of workers and suppliers. On March 10 there will be no minimum quorum to vote Samarco's debt restructuring plan.

