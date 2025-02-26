Assembly Biosciences Initiates Phase 1a Study Of ABI-6250, Oral Entry Inhibitor For

(RTTNews) - Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for viral diseases, announced on Wednesday that the first participant has been dosed in its Phase 1a clinical study of ABI-6250, an oral entry inhibitor for hepatitis delta virus or HDV.

The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of ABI-6250 in healthy participants.

The trial will assess single and multiple ascending doses, as well as serum bile acids as a biomarker for ABI-6250's target engagement.

Data from the study is expected in the third quarter 2025.

Currently, there is only one approved therapy for chronic HDV infection or cHDV in the European Union, and no approved therapies in the United States.

ABI-6250 has the potential to be the first oral therapy for cHDV, a serious viral infection with limited treatment options.

The trial is designed to assess ABI-6250's ability to inhibit the NTCP transporter, which HDV uses to infect liver cells.

ABI-6250 has shown promising preclinical data with low nanomolar potency against multiple HDV genotypes.

Assembly Biosciences is committed in improving treatment options for cHDV patients, and the Phase 1a study represents a key step toward advancing this innovative therapy.

