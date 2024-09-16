Is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assembly Biosciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1019 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assembly Biosciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASMB's full-year earnings has moved 41.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASMB has gained about 83.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Assembly Biosciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Adma Biologics (ADMA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 300.2%.

In Adma Biologics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Assembly Biosciences is a member of the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.2% this year, meaning that ASMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adma Biologics falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 497 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Assembly Biosciences and Adma Biologics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

