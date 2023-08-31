Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 20.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.05%, an increase of 49.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 10,972K shares. The put/call ratio of ASMB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Satter Management Co. holds 2,228K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,447K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 17.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 826K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 698K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

