Asseco Poland (WSE:ACP) Price Target Increased by 14.88% to 131.87

The average one-year price target for Asseco Poland (WSE:ACP) has been revised to PLN131.87 / share. This is an increase of 14.88% from the prior estimate of PLN114.78 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN90.01 to a high of PLN175.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.68% from the latest reported closing price of PLN211.60 / share.

Asseco Poland Maintains 1.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asseco Poland. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACP is 0.19%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 5,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 59.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 599K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 61.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 574K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 34.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 262K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 237K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.