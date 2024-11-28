News & Insights

Stocks
ASOZF

Asseco Poland SA: Stable Earnings Amid Challenges

November 28, 2024 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asseco Poland SA ( (ASOZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Asseco Poland SA presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asseco Poland SA, a leading software producer in Europe, operates in the IT sector and is known for its innovative solutions across 62 countries, focusing on sectors like banking, finance, and public administration. The company recently reported its earnings for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, revealing stable financial performance amidst challenging geopolitical conditions. Key figures include sales revenues of PLN 12,577 million and a net profit of PLN 369.2 million for shareholders of the Parent Company. Despite a slight decrease in operating revenues compared to the previous year, the Group achieved a pre-tax profit of PLN 1,190.5 million, reflecting a positive trajectory in profitability. The company also reported a strong order backlog for 2024, amounting to PLN 13,191 million, and a market capitalization of PLN 7.1 billion. Going forward, Asseco Poland SA remains committed to expanding its market presence and maintaining its robust financial performance, with management confident about the company’s prospects despite external challenges.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASOZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.