Asseco Poland SA: Stable Earnings Amid Challenges

Asseco Poland SA ( (ASOZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Asseco Poland SA, a leading software producer in Europe, operates in the IT sector and is known for its innovative solutions across 62 countries, focusing on sectors like banking, finance, and public administration. The company recently reported its earnings for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, revealing stable financial performance amidst challenging geopolitical conditions. Key figures include sales revenues of PLN 12,577 million and a net profit of PLN 369.2 million for shareholders of the Parent Company. Despite a slight decrease in operating revenues compared to the previous year, the Group achieved a pre-tax profit of PLN 1,190.5 million, reflecting a positive trajectory in profitability. The company also reported a strong order backlog for 2024, amounting to PLN 13,191 million, and a market capitalization of PLN 7.1 billion. Going forward, Asseco Poland SA remains committed to expanding its market presence and maintaining its robust financial performance, with management confident about the company’s prospects despite external challenges.

