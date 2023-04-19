Asseco Poland considers buyback, rules out layoffs

Adds context, share price

GDANSK, April 19 (Reuters) - Polish IT company Asseco Poland's ACPP.WA management board is considering a possible share buyback, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the employment situation, Goral said Asseco "absolutely" does not plan to cut jobs.

A day earlier Asseco reported record full-year net profit of 502.7 million zlotys ($118.8 million).

Shares in the company were up 0.7% at 1205 GMT.

($1 = 4.2304 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.