Asseco Poland considers buyback, rules out layoffs

April 19, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, April 19 (Reuters) - Polish IT company Asseco Poland's ACPP.WA management board is considering a possible share buyback, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the employment situation, Goral said Asseco "absolutely" does not plan to cut jobs.

A day earlier Asseco reported record full-year net profit of 502.7 million zlotys ($118.8 million).

Shares in the company were up 0.7% at 1205 GMT.

($1 = 4.2304 zlotys)

