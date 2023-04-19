Asseco Poland considers buyback, rules out layoffs

April 19, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Polish IT company Asseco Poland's ACPP.WA management board is considering a possible share buyback, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a company conference, Goral added that the company "absolutely" does not plan to cut jobs.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman )

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.