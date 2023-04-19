Asseco Poland considers buyback, rules out layoffs

April 19 (Reuters) - Polish IT company Asseco Poland's ACPP.WA management board is considering a possible share buyback, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a company conference, Goral added that the company "absolutely" does not plan to cut jobs.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman )

