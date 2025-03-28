Markets

Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Gets $1.25 Bln Investment From Chinese Tech Giant Tencent

March 28, 2025 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French video game maker Ubisoft revealed that Chinese gaming studio Tencent agreed to invest about 1.16 billion euros, or about $1.25 billion for a 25 percent stake in its new subsidiary.

The Shenzhen-based company will own roughly a quarter of the new business, while Ubisoft will retain the remaining stake. The new subsidiary is valued at around 4 billion euros.

The unit will manage some of Ubisoft's biggest franchises, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.

Tencent, one of the world's largest video game developers, is also renowned for its internet services, notably the widely used messaging app WeChat.

Ubisoft said that its newly formed unit would "focus on building game ecosystems designed to become truly evergreen and multi-platform."

Ubisoft has faced a series of challenges, ranging from financial difficulties to delays in the release of key titles, including its latest game, Assassin's Creed Shadows.

In February, the company reported a 52% decline in fiscal third-quarter net bookings, driven by the underperformance of several major games.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.