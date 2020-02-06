Assa Abloy's Q4 operating profit rises but core sales growth stalls

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lock maker, reported on Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings before items affecting comparability that roughly matched expectations while sales growth before acquisitions slowed to 1%. It said market conditions remained mixed and geopolitical challenges continue to be a concern. Operating profit before items affecting comparability was 4.05 billion Swedish crowns ($422.6 million) against a year-earlier 3.75 billion. Analysts had on average estimated a profit of 3.99 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data. Assa Abloy proposed a dividend of 3.85 crowns per share for 2018, up from 3.50 crowns. ($1 = 9.5831 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson) ((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ASSA ABLOY RESULTS/ (URGENT)

