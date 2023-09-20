ASSA ABLOY: HID Acquires 98.5% Of Evolis Shares; To File Public Tender Offer For Remaining Shares

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY said it has acquired, through its subsidiary HID Global SAS, approximately 98.5 percent of the shares of Evolis S.A., a Euronext Growth company listed in Paris and the leading French manufacturer of ID card printers and consumables. HID purchased all of the Cedys & Co shares resulting in the indirect acquisition of approximately 84.4 percent of the Evolis shares held by Cedys and the direct acquisition of 14.0 percent of Evolis shares from each of Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR and Crédit Mutuel Innovation. The transactions resulted in a combined purchase price paid of approximately 224.9 million euros for 98.5 percent of the Evolis shares, which is equivalent to a purchase price per Evolis share of 43.75 euros.

In the coming days, HID will file a mandatory simplified public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out to acquire the balance of the remaining Evolis shares at the same purchase price. HID plans to complete the offer and squeeze-out during the fourth quarter of 2023.

ASSA ABLOY noted that, the total amount paid for the acquisition, the offer and the squeeze-out, would amount to approximately 228.4 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.