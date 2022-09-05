ASSA ABLOY To Buy Control ID In Brazil; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy Ltd. (ASAZF.PK), a provider of door security solutions, Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Control iD, a developer of hardware and software solutions for access control and time & attendance in Brazil. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

São Paulo, Brazil-based Control iD was established in 2006 and has some 300 employees. It generated sales for 2021 of about BRL 130 million or about 250 million Swedisk kronor with a good EBIT margin.

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said, "Control iD is a strategic technological addition; reinforcing our current access control and biometrics offerings, providing complementary growth opportunities, and enabling us to grow our market leadership in emerging markets."

