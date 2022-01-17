ASSA ABLOY To Acquire Vigil Health For $0.67/shr

(RTTNews) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL), call systems and resident monitoring solutions provider, said on Monday that ABLOY Canada Inc., an arm within the ASSA ABLOY Group, would buy all of its issued and outstanding common shares at a price of $0.67 per share. The total equity value of the all cash transaction is estimated at $12.55 million.

The transaction, subject to all customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, is expected to be complete in March of 2022.

"Vigil has a reputation for innovative, reliable emergency call and resident monitoring solutions combined with excellent customer service. The addition to ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, Senior Care will allow us to increase our services and broaden our customer base to deliver one of the most comprehensive solutions in the senior care market," commented Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

