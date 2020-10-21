Assa Abloy returns to initial dividend proposal after Q3 recovery

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST reported a third-quarter profit fall on Wednesday cushioned by cost cuts and some rebound from a pandemic-induced demand slump but said the recovery had levelled out.

The world's biggest lockmaker said it had seen good sales growth in Britain and stable sales in Scandinavia and Germany.

"The quarter continued to be impacted by COVID-19, but most of our important markets showed good recovery," CEO Nico Delvaux said.

"In particular, the markets in Europe recovered faster than in the U.S., as lockdowns were eased and distributors started to restock."

The Swedish group said that following the improved performance, its board proposed to restore 2019 dividends to 3.85 crowns per share as originally proposed before the COVID-19 crisis.

It had lowered the proposal in March after the Swedish government urged companies to drop their 2019 dividend plans.

Adjusted operating profit fell 8% to 3.6 billion crowns ($412 million), topping the 3.1 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The profit was adjusted for 1.9 billion crowns in income from a revaluation of a recently acquired stake in Swiss company Agta Record.

Group sales were down 8% and off by 5% excluding acquisitions. "Significant cost-saving measures have been implemented, partly offsetting the lower volumes," Assa Abloy said.

It said market conditions remained uncertain.

"It's very difficult to have visibility. The only thing we can say is that we don't see continued improvement of growth rates month after month in the quarter," Delvaux told Reuters, adding that the recovery had also not picked up again in October.

"The recovery has levelled out at a plateau today against a year ago," he said.

Shares in Assa Abloy, which competes with Allegion ALLE.N and Stanley Black & Decker SWK.N, were down 2.5% at 1035 GMT to a 5-day low.

"COVID-19 is continuing to impact our business negatively and we will therefore continue to focus on cost measures, while also investing in growth initiatives," Delvaux said.

Assa Abloy, which has a high acquisition rate, said it was launching further restructuring this quarter that would include closing nine plants.

