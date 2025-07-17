Assa Abloy Reports Lower Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy AB (ASAZF) on Thursday reported lower profit in the second quarter, impacted by negative exchange rate effects and higher costs. The company's sales, however, rose from last year.

The Swedish provider of access solutions posted net income of 3.81 billion Swedish Kroner in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.92 billion Swedish Kroner in the same period last year. On a per share basis, earnings, however rose to 3.57 Swedish Kroner from 3.54 Swedish Kroner a year ago.

During the three-month period, pre-tax income declined to 5.12 billion Swedish Kroner from 5.22 billion Swedish Kroner in the same quarter of 2024.

Quarterly sales rose 3 percent, on an organic basis, to 38.02 billion Swedish Kroner from 37.97 billion Swedish Kroner in the previous-year period, helped by good performances in the Global Technologies and Americas segments.

The company's operating income declined to 5.96 billion Swedish Kroner from 6.07 billion Swedish Kroner a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.