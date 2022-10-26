Markets

ASSA ABLOY Reports Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at SEK3.552 billion, or SEK3.20 per share. This compares with SEK2.392 billion, or SEK2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to SEK31.820 billion from SEK23.930 billion last year.

ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

