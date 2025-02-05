ASSA ABLOY Q4 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK), a Swedish provider of access solutions, on Wednesday reported higher profit in its fourth quarter, with growth in sales.

Further, ASSA ABLOY said that the Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 5.90 per share for fiscal 2024, higher than last year's SEK 5.40 per share, which is to be distributed in two equal instalments.

The company posted net income of SEK 4.21 billion or SEK 3.81 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than SEK 3.97 billion or SEK 3.56 per share in the same quarter last year.

For the three-month period, income before tax climbed 16% to SEK 5.68 billion from SEK 4.88 billion a year ago. Operating income or EBITA came in at SEK 6.90 billion, a 15% growth from SEK 6.01 billion recorded in the previous-year period.

Quarterly sales climbed 7% to SEK 39.58 billion from SEK 37.97 billion posted in the prior-year period. In the quarter, organic sales were stable.

The company recorded strong organic sales growth in Global Technologies.

In Stockholm, ASSA ABLOY shares were trading at SEK 324.80, down 2.67 percent.

