ASSA ABLOY Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled SEK3.15 billion, or SEK2.84 per share. This compares with SEK3.21 billion, or SEK2.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to SEK29.46 billion from SEK23.64 billion last year.

ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): SEK3.15 Bln. vs. SEK3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): SEK2.84 vs. SEK2.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): SEK29.46 Bln vs. SEK23.64 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.