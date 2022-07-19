Markets

ASSA ABLOY Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled SEK3.15 billion, or SEK2.84 per share. This compares with SEK3.21 billion, or SEK2.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to SEK29.46 billion from SEK23.64 billion last year.

ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): SEK3.15 Bln. vs. SEK3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): SEK2.84 vs. SEK2.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): SEK29.46 Bln vs. SEK23.64 Bln last year.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.

