Assa Abloy Q1 Profit Rises

April 26, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy Ltd. (ASAZF.PK), a Swedish provider of door security solutions, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income excluding the costs of restructuring programs grew 29 percent to 3.69 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.86 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 3.32 kronor, up from 2.57 kronor last year.

The operating profit excluding items affecting comparability increased 30% to 5.19 billion kronor.

Net sales increased 22% to 32.39 billion kronor from 26.59 billion kronor a year ago. Organic growth was 8%.

