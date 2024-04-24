News & Insights

ASSA ABLOY Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK) reported first quarter net income to shareholders of 3.45 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.71 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 3.11 kronor compared to 2.44 kronor. Operating income or EBIT was 5.43 billion kronor, an increase of 5%. Adjusted net income was 3.46 billion kronor, down 6%. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.12 kronor compared to 3.32 kronor.

First quarter sales increased by 9% to 35.20 billion kronor. On an organic basis, sales declined 2%.

