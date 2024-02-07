News & Insights

US Markets
ALLE

Assa Abloy posts Q4 operating profit below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

February 07, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Elviira Luoma and Jesus Calero for Reuters ->

Adds Q4 operating profit, CEO quote and dividend

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The world's biggest lockmaker Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST reported an 11% rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, below market expectations, with like-for-like sales growth grinding to a halt amid slow residential markets.

The Swedish group's quarterly operating profit grew to 5.72 billion Swedish crowns ($545.5 million) from 5.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected a profit of 5.77 billion crowns for the quarter.

"In the fourth quarter, and despite lower volumes, we delivered an operating margin, excluding the HHI transaction, of 16.8%, within our target range," said CEO Nico Delvaux in a statement.

A rival to Allegion ALLE.N and Stanley Black & Decker SWK.N said it planned to pay out a dividend of 5.40 per share for 2023, up from the 4.80 crowns disbursed a year earlier and higher than the 5.17 crowns seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.4866 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((elviira.luoma@thomsonreuters.com; jesus.calero@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLE
SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.