Assa Abloy posts Q4 operating profit below expectations

Adds Q4 operating profit, CEO quote and dividend

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The world's biggest lockmaker Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST reported an 11% rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, below market expectations, with like-for-like sales growth grinding to a halt amid slow residential markets.

The Swedish group's quarterly operating profit grew to 5.72 billion Swedish crowns ($545.5 million) from 5.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected a profit of 5.77 billion crowns for the quarter.

"In the fourth quarter, and despite lower volumes, we delivered an operating margin, excluding the HHI transaction, of 16.8%, within our target range," said CEO Nico Delvaux in a statement.

A rival to Allegion ALLE.N and Stanley Black & Decker SWK.N said it planned to pay out a dividend of 5.40 per share for 2023, up from the 4.80 crowns disbursed a year earlier and higher than the 5.17 crowns seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.4866 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((elviira.luoma@thomsonreuters.com; jesus.calero@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.