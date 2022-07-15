Assa Abloy postpones Spectrum home improvement business acquisition again

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST on Friday said its planned acquisition U.S.-based Spectrum Brands' home improvement division could be delayed to 2023 due to regulatory concerns, instead of being completed during this year.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.