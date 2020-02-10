Assa Abloy offers concessions to allay EU concerns over agta deal

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - World No. 1 lock maker Assa Abloy has offered concessions to address European Union antitrust concerns over its 502 million euro ($550 million) bid for an additional 54% stake in Swiss door maker agta record, a filing on the European Commission site showed on Monday. Swedish company Assa Abloy, which already holds a 39% stake in agta record, submitted its proposal on Feb. 6. The site did not show any details in line with the Commission's policy. The EU competition enforcer is now expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale investigation. It extended its deadline for a decision to Feb. 27. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AGTA RECORD M&A/ASSA ABLOY EU

