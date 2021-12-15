Assa Abloy Buys B&B Roadway

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy (ASS.L), a Swedish provider of products and services related to locks, doors, gates, and entrance automation, said on Wednesday that it has acquired B&B Roadway and Security Solutions, a maker of roadway safety, traffic control, and perimeter security solutions in the U.S.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

The acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share of Assa Abloy, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 1925 and located in McKinney, B&B Roadway and Security Solutions posted its sales at $14 million for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.