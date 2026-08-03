ASSA ABLOY To Buy UK-based Gunnebo Entrance Control For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - On Monday, ASSA ABLOY AB (ASAZF, ASSA-B.ST), a Swedish door-opening and access products provider, announced its agreement to acquire UK-based Gunnebo Entrance Control. The terms of the agreement are undisclosed for now.

On the Stockholm Stock Exchange, the shares for Assa Abloy were trading 1.76 percent higher at 359.30 kronor.

The company expects the acquisition to have a small dilutive effect on its earnings per share.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Gunnebo Entrance Control, a provider of entrance control solutions, including speed gates, mass transit gates and security revolving doors, generated fiscal 2025 sales of 151 million euros or 1.67 billion kronor with a good EBIT margin.

"This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

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