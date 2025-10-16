Markets
ASSA ABLOY Acquires German Access Control Firm Kentix GmbH

October 16, 2025 — 02:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF), a provider of access solutions, on Thursday said it has acquired Kentix GmbH, a German designer and manufacturer of monitoring and access control products for data centers.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings from the start. Kentix generated sales of about 8 million euros in 2024.

"I am delighted that Kentix will join the EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in access control products for data centers aligns well to our Digital & Access Solutions segment vision. Kentix will expand our capability in the fast-growing data center segment delivering an integrated, future-proof security solution that complements our portfolio and positions us well in this critical vertical," said Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

