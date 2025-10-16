ASSA ABLOY Acquires German Access Control Firm Kentix GmbH

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF), a provider of access solutions, on Thursday said it has acquired Kentix GmbH, a German designer and manufacturer of monitoring and access control products for data centers.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings from the start. Kentix generated sales of about 8 million euros in 2024.

"I am delighted that Kentix will join the EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in access control products for data centers aligns well to our Digital & Access Solutions segment vision. Kentix will expand our capability in the fast-growing data center segment delivering an integrated, future-proof security solution that complements our portfolio and positions us well in this critical vertical," said Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.