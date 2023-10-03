ASSA ABLOY Acquires Brazil's Inovadoor For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY AB. (ASAZF.PK), door opening and access products maker, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Inovadoor Portas Industriais Ltda, a Brazilian manufacturer of sectional and high-speed doors.

The financial details of the transaction are not known.

Founded in 1997, Inovadoor employs around 100 people and the main factory is located in Pinhais, Brazil. The Brazilian firm reported sales of around SEK 100 million in 2022.

ASSA ABLOY expects the acquisition to add to its EPS from the start.

Currently, shares of ASSA ABLOY are trading at 237.60 SEK down 0.25% on Stockholm Stock Exchange.

