News & Insights

Markets

ASSA ABLOY Acquires Brazil's Inovadoor For Undisclosed Sum

October 03, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY AB. (ASAZF.PK), door opening and access products maker, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Inovadoor Portas Industriais Ltda, a Brazilian manufacturer of sectional and high-speed doors.

The financial details of the transaction are not known.

Founded in 1997, Inovadoor employs around 100 people and the main factory is located in Pinhais, Brazil. The Brazilian firm reported sales of around SEK 100 million in 2022.

ASSA ABLOY expects the acquisition to add to its EPS from the start.

Currently, shares of ASSA ABLOY are trading at 237.60 SEK down 0.25% on Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.